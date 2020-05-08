Market Analysts see Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] gaining to $39. Time to buy?

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [NYSE: THC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.99% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.81%. Over the last 12 months, THC stock dropped by -19.48%. The one-year Tenet Healthcare Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.1. The average equity rating for THC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.05 billion, with 120.61 million shares outstanding and 102.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, THC stock reached a trading volume of 2207963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for THC shares is $32.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on THC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Tenet Healthcare Corporation stock. On November 06, 2019, analysts increased their price target for THC shares from 25 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenet Healthcare Corporation is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for THC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for THC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

THC Stock Performance Analysis:

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.81. With this latest performance, THC shares gained by 9.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.27 for Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.82, while it was recorded at 17.70 for the last single week of trading, and 26.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tenet Healthcare Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.09 and a Gross Margin at +9.09. Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.32.

Return on Total Capital for THC is now 9.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.64. Additionally, THC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] managed to generate an average of -$2,139 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

THC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tenet Healthcare Corporation posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 86.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for THC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenet Healthcare Corporation go to 13.71%.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,763 million, or 99.30% of THC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THC stocks are: GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 19,735,625, which is approximately 1.343% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,430,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.31 million in THC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $207.1 million in THC stock with ownership of nearly -4.459% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenet Healthcare Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation [NYSE:THC] by around 5,942,005 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 14,211,552 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 82,603,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,757,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THC stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,669,649 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,182,565 shares during the same period.