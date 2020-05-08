Market Analysts see Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] falling to $35. Time to buy?

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [NYSE: RHP] gained 2.23% on the last trading session, reaching $29.78 price per share at the time. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. represents 59.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.76 billion with the latest information. RHP stock price has been found in the range of $28.40 to $31.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, RHP reached a trading volume of 1170554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RHP shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $80 to $77. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for RHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for RHP in the course of the last twelve months was 93.23.

Trading performance analysis for RHP stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.73. With this latest performance, RHP shares dropped by -10.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.73 for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.28, while it was recorded at 30.79 for the last single week of trading, and 72.08 for the last 200 days.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.65 and a Gross Margin at +19.22. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.08.

Return on Total Capital for RHP is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 413.55. Additionally, RHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 411.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] managed to generate an average of $120,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. go to 15.51%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP]

There are presently around $1,440 million, or 87.10% of RHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,284,083, which is approximately 3.344% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,948,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.16 million in RHP stocks shares; and GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, currently with $67.49 million in RHP stock with ownership of nearly -2.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [NYSE:RHP] by around 6,985,481 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 3,512,127 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 38,925,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,422,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RHP stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,623,816 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,610,712 shares during the same period.