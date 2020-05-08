Market Analysts see eBay Inc. [EBAY] gaining to $42. Time to buy?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] closed the trading session at $41.37 on 05/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.06, while the highest price level was $41.609. The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.57 percent and weekly performance of 3.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.46M shares, EBAY reached to a volume of 9992584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $40.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $40 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. On March 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EBAY shares from 34 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 13.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EBAY stock trade performance evaluation

eBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.87. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 30.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.88 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.69, while it was recorded at 40.34 for the last single week of trading, and 36.77 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.62 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.72.

Return on Total Capital for EBAY is now 17.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 293.45. Additionally, EBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] managed to generate an average of $134,737 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for eBay Inc. [EBAY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eBay Inc. posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 6.82%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,856 million, or 94.10% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,540,552, which is approximately -2.033% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,003,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.45 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -3.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 107,142,109 shares. Additionally, 460 investors decreased positions by around 95,866,008 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 526,081,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 729,089,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,356,973 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 32,088,145 shares during the same period.