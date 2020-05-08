Market Analysts see Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] gaining to $72. Time to buy?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] price plunged by -2.81 percent to reach at -$3.55. A sum of 22725184 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.08M shares. Beyond Meat Inc. shares reached a high of $127.84 and dropped to a low of $117.12 until finishing in the latest session at $122.66.

The one-year BYND stock forecast points to a potential downside of -54.95. The average equity rating for BYND stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $79.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $84 to $62, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on BYND stock. On March 26, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BYND shares from 129 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 9.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13.

BYND Stock Performance Analysis:

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.91. With this latest performance, BYND shares gained by 81.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.81 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.65, while it was recorded at 107.14 for the last single week of trading, and 110.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Beyond Meat Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.47 and a Gross Margin at +32.66. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.18.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now 1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.03. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$26,362 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

BYND Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beyond Meat Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,824 million, or 30.90% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,042,041, which is approximately 147.929% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,263,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.49 million in BYND stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $142.97 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 4195.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 8,909,296 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 6,308,622 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 762,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,454,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,068,008 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 5,261,021 shares during the same period.