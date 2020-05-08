KLA Corporation [KLAC] is -8.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KLA Corporation [NASDAQ: KLAC] price surged by 0.02 percent to reach at $0.03. A sum of 1676742 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.86M shares. KLA Corporation shares reached a high of $169.685 and dropped to a low of $163.57 until finishing in the latest session at $163.84.

The one-year KLAC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.4. The average equity rating for KLAC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KLA Corporation [KLAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLAC shares is $173.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for KLA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $145 to $153. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for KLA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on KLAC stock. On February 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KLAC shares from 195 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KLA Corporation is set at 8.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for KLAC in the course of the last twelve months was 38.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

KLAC Stock Performance Analysis:

KLA Corporation [KLAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, KLAC shares gained by 11.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.62 for KLA Corporation [KLAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.03, while it was recorded at 157.11 for the last single week of trading, and 158.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KLA Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KLA Corporation [KLAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.22 and a Gross Margin at +58.30. KLA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.76.

Return on Total Capital for KLAC is now 28.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KLA Corporation [KLAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.74. Additionally, KLAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KLA Corporation [KLAC] managed to generate an average of $117,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.KLA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

KLAC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KLA Corporation posted 1.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.67/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLA Corporation go to 11.62%.

KLA Corporation [KLAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,608 million, or 96.50% of KLAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,458,078, which is approximately 0.319% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,910,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in KLAC stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.68 billion in KLAC stock with ownership of nearly -0.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KLA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 344 institutional holders increased their position in KLA Corporation [NASDAQ:KLAC] by around 10,713,074 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 13,750,019 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 113,549,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,012,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLAC stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,468,712 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 3,079,841 shares during the same period.