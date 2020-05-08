KeyCorp [KEY] is -46.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] gained 3.86% on the last trading session, reaching $10.76 price per share at the time. KeyCorp represents 1.01 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.91 billion with the latest information. KEY stock price has been found in the range of $10.505 to $11.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.39M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 11804031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $12.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $13, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on KEY stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for KEY shares from 21 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.99.

Trading performance analysis for KEY stock

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.64. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.76 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.46, while it was recorded at 10.70 for the last single week of trading, and 16.71 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.39. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.29.

Return on Total Capital for KEY is now 6.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KeyCorp [KEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.86. Additionally, KEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KeyCorp [KEY] managed to generate an average of $100,205 per employee.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KeyCorp posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY.

An analysis of insider ownership at KeyCorp [KEY]

There are presently around $8,274 million, or 84.00% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,752,101, which is approximately -0.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,849,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $847.96 million in KEY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $513.37 million in KEY stock with ownership of nearly -1.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 60,905,334 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 52,343,332 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 685,375,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 798,624,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,012,252 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 9,935,823 shares during the same period.