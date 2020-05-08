KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] is -43.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KAR Auction Services Inc. [NYSE: KAR] slipped around -1.56 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.30 at the close of the session, down -11.26%. KAR Auction Services Inc. stock is now -43.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KAR Stock saw the intraday high of $14.00 and lowest of $12.215 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.61, which means current price is +30.71% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, KAR reached a trading volume of 3850926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KAR shares is $18.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for KAR Auction Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for KAR Auction Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KAR Auction Services Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for KAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for KAR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has KAR stock performed recently?

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.89. With this latest performance, KAR shares gained by 2.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.53 for KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.32, while it was recorded at 13.70 for the last single week of trading, and 21.23 for the last 200 days.

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.29 and a Gross Margin at +35.09. KAR Auction Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.32.

Return on Total Capital for KAR is now 5.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.54. Additionally, KAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] managed to generate an average of $6,039 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.KAR Auction Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KAR Auction Services Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -74.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KAR Auction Services Inc. go to 4.30%.

Insider trade positions for KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]

There are presently around $1,940 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,861,985, which is approximately 6.136% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,925,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.28 million in KAR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $129.68 million in KAR stock with ownership of nearly 18.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KAR Auction Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in KAR Auction Services Inc. [NYSE:KAR] by around 19,816,323 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 35,550,629 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 84,616,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,983,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KAR stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,380,689 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 6,231,265 shares during the same period.