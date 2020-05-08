JP Morgan lifts Natera Inc. [NTRA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Natera Inc. [NASDAQ: NTRA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 21.37% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.47%. Over the last 12 months, NTRA stock rose by 140.25%. The one-year Natera Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.97. The average equity rating for NTRA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.61 billion, with 83.08 million shares outstanding and 75.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, NTRA stock reached a trading volume of 2991892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Natera Inc. [NTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRA shares is $42.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Natera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2018, representing the official price target for Natera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $21, while Piper Jaffray kept a Overweight rating on NTRA stock. On August 07, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for NTRA shares from 18 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natera Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.31.

NTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Natera Inc. [NTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.47. With this latest performance, NTRA shares gained by 46.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.01 for Natera Inc. [NTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.93, while it was recorded at 37.36 for the last single week of trading, and 33.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Natera Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Natera Inc. [NTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.70 and a Gross Margin at +41.96. Natera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.29.

Return on Total Capital for NTRA is now -43.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Natera Inc. [NTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.91. Additionally, NTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Natera Inc. [NTRA] managed to generate an average of -$120,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Natera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

NTRA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Natera Inc. posted -0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTRA.

Natera Inc. [NTRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,573 million, or 93.40% of NTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,734,139, which is approximately 13.111% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,800,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.11 million in NTRA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $171.03 million in NTRA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Natera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Natera Inc. [NASDAQ:NTRA] by around 12,026,005 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 6,200,870 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 53,535,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,762,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTRA stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,059,624 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 179,918 shares during the same period.