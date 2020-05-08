Intel Corporation [INTC] Revenue clocked in at $75.73 billion, down -1.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] price plunged by -0.02 percent to reach at -$0.01. A sum of 14697037 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 32.53M shares. Intel Corporation shares reached a high of $60.0969 and dropped to a low of $58.92 until finishing in the latest session at $59.17.

The one-year INTC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.51. The average equity rating for INTC stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $62.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $52 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $60, while Northland Capital kept a Market Perform rating on INTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

INTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Intel Corporation [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.07 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.55, while it was recorded at 58.51 for the last single week of trading, and 55.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intel Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.17 and a Gross Margin at +58.28. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.25.

Return on Total Capital for INTC is now 21.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intel Corporation [INTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.33. Additionally, INTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intel Corporation [INTC] managed to generate an average of $189,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

INTC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intel Corporation posted 1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corporation go to 9.07%.

Intel Corporation [INTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $169,796 million, or 69.00% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 361,022,662, which is approximately -0.411% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 311,391,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.43 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.47 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly -0.652% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,102 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 125,083,067 shares. Additionally, 1,302 investors decreased positions by around 157,517,247 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 2,586,540,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,869,140,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 203 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,547,311 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 6,610,924 shares during the same period.