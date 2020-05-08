For The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA], Pivotal Research Group sees a drop to $63. What next?

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [NASDAQ: LSXMA] slipped around -0.83 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $31.13 at the close of the session, down -2.60%. The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock is now -35.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LSXMA Stock saw the intraday high of $32.925 and lowest of $31.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.11, which means current price is +38.11% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, LSXMA reached a trading volume of 1308033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSXMA shares is $49.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSXMA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $55 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on LSXMA stock. On September 27, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for LSXMA shares from 66 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Liberty SiriusXM Group is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSXMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSXMA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has LSXMA stock performed recently?

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.65. With this latest performance, LSXMA shares gained by 3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSXMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.05 for The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.41, while it was recorded at 32.36 for the last single week of trading, and 42.08 for the last 200 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Liberty SiriusXM Group posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -63.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSXMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group go to 3.70%.

Insider trade positions for The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]

There are presently around $3,089 million, or 95.20% of LSXMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSXMA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 14,860,360, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,221,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $262.75 million in LSXMA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $198.01 million in LSXMA stock with ownership of nearly -0.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

167 institutional holders increased their position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group [NASDAQ:LSXMA] by around 14,384,071 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 8,332,371 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 73,927,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,644,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSXMA stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,304,081 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,717,829 shares during the same period.