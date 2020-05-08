For Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ], Wolfe Research sees a rise to $415. What next?

Domino’s Pizza Inc. [NYSE: DPZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.38% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.45%. Over the last 12 months, DPZ stock rose by 29.67%. The one-year Domino’s Pizza Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.85. The average equity rating for DPZ stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.55 billion, with 39.62 million shares outstanding and 38.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, DPZ stock reached a trading volume of 1303418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DPZ shares is $381.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DPZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Domino’s Pizza Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Domino’s Pizza Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $351, while Longbow analysts kept a Buy rating on DPZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Domino’s Pizza Inc. is set at 13.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for DPZ in the course of the last twelve months was 48.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

DPZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, DPZ shares gained by 9.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.21 for Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 342.81, while it was recorded at 365.47 for the last single week of trading, and 287.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Domino’s Pizza Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.40 and a Gross Margin at +38.76. Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.07.

Return on Total Capital for DPZ is now 88.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 61.00. Additionally, DPZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 465.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 306.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ] managed to generate an average of $30,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.07.Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

DPZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Domino’s Pizza Inc. posted 2.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DPZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Domino’s Pizza Inc. go to 11.93%.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. [DPZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,191 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPZ stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 4,531,515, which is approximately 0.965% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,329,836 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in DPZ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.44 billion in DPZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Domino’s Pizza Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 251 institutional holders increased their position in Domino’s Pizza Inc. [NYSE:DPZ] by around 3,269,786 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 4,819,486 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 32,715,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,804,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPZ stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,112,520 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,039,862 shares during the same period.