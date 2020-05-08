Saturday, May 9, 2020
type here...
Market

Eversource Energy [ES] fell -8.73% so far this year. What now?

By Misty Lee
0
0

Must read

Companies

Noble Capital Markets lifts Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Energy Fuels Inc. price plunged by -6.11 percent to reach at -$0.11. A sum of 3306638 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Market

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] Stock trading around $47.45 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cardinal Health Inc. gained 0.91% on the last trading session, reaching $47.45 price per share at the time. Cardinal Health Inc. represents 304.46...
Read more
Finance

Evercore ISI Downgrade Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Pacific Drilling S.A. loss -2.62% or -0.02 points to close at $0.58 with a heavy trading volume of 1724439 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] Is Currently -4.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
STORE Capital Corporation closed the trading session at $19.20 on 05/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.89,...
Read more

Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] closed the trading session at $77.64 on 05/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.12, while the highest price level was $81.33. The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.73 percent and weekly performance of -3.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, ES reached to a volume of 1841518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eversource Energy [ES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ES shares is $90.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ES stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Eversource Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Eversource Energy stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on ES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eversource Energy is set at 3.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

ES stock trade performance evaluation

Eversource Energy [ES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.79. With this latest performance, ES shares dropped by -2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.79 for Eversource Energy [ES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.03, while it was recorded at 79.11 for the last single week of trading, and 83.97 for the last 200 days.

Eversource Energy [ES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eversource Energy [ES] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.46 and a Gross Margin at +30.55. Eversource Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.66.

Return on Total Capital for ES is now 6.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eversource Energy [ES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.76. Additionally, ES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eversource Energy [ES] managed to generate an average of $110,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Eversource Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Eversource Energy [ES] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eversource Energy posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eversource Energy go to 5.73%.

Previous articleSnap Inc. [SNAP] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $14
Next articleZimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] Stock trading around $119.40 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Market

Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] Stock trading around $33.21 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Quanta Services Inc. closed the trading session at $33.21 on 05/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.025,...
Read more
Market

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Is Currently 3.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
American Airlines Group Inc. surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.80 during the day...
Read more
Market

Stifel slashes price target on Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
Noble Energy Inc. surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.38 during the day while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

ADT Inc. [ADT] Revenue clocked in at $5.13 billion, down -29.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
ADT Inc. gained 1.81% on the last trading session, reaching $5.63 price per share at the time. ADT Inc. represents 803.81 million in...
Read more
Market

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Is Currently 3.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
American Airlines Group Inc. surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.80 during the day...
Read more
Industry

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] moved up 0.65: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Flowers Foods Inc. traded at a high on 05/07/20, posting a 0.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.53. The...
Read more
Finance

why US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.50

Caleb Clifford - 0
US Foods Holding Corp. price surged by 3.28 percent to reach at $0.6. A sum of 3271380 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Companies

American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] Stock trading around $31.09 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
American Campus Communities Inc. gained 1.77% or 0.54 points to close at $31.09 with a heavy trading volume of 3233569 shares. It opened...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

ADT Inc. [ADT] Revenue clocked in at $5.13 billion, down -29.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
ADT Inc. gained 1.81% on the last trading session, reaching $5.63 price per share at the time. ADT Inc. represents 803.81 million in...
Read more
Market

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Is Currently 3.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
American Airlines Group Inc. surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.80 during the day...
Read more

Popular Category