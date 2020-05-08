Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR] Is Currently 4.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Energizer Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ENR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.54% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.03%. Over the last 12 months, ENR stock dropped by -9.02%. The one-year Energizer Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.21. The average equity rating for ENR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.81 billion, with 71.30 million shares outstanding and 59.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 930.79K shares, ENR stock reached a trading volume of 1189126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENR shares is $46.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for Energizer Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $66 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Energizer Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on ENR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energizer Holdings Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENR in the course of the last twelve months was 246.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ENR Stock Performance Analysis:

Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, ENR shares gained by 24.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.90 for Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.83, while it was recorded at 38.14 for the last single week of trading, and 42.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energizer Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.26 and a Gross Margin at +41.01. Energizer Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.59.

Return on Total Capital for ENR is now 13.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 642.72. Additionally, ENR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 636.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR] managed to generate an average of $8,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Energizer Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ENR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energizer Holdings Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energizer Holdings Inc. go to 8.55%.

Energizer Holdings Inc. [ENR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,526 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,365,418, which is approximately 38.818% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 6,286,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $236.7 million in ENR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $224.6 million in ENR stock with ownership of nearly 1.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energizer Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Energizer Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ENR] by around 5,895,441 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 7,493,461 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 53,708,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,097,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENR stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,221,260 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,883,262 shares during the same period.