DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Stock trading around $23.51 per share: What’s Next?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] slipped around -0.32 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $23.51 at the close of the session, down -1.34%. DraftKings Inc. stock is now 119.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DKNG Stock saw the intraday high of $26.85 and lowest of $23.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.48, which means current price is +121.79% above from all time high which was touched on 05/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 13142527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on DKNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.78 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has DKNG stock performed recently?

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.81. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 80.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.28% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.75 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.60, while it was recorded at 22.01 for the last single week of trading.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

There are presently around $673 million, or 84.70% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: RP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LP with ownership of 1,588,388, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.54% of the total institutional ownership; GOVERNORS LANE LP, holding 1,515,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.1 million in DKNG stocks shares; and SOUTHPOINT CAPITAL ADVISORS LP, currently with $35.74 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 17,688,894 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 5,809,139 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 4,739,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,237,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,517,324 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,467,900 shares during the same period.