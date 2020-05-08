Saturday, May 9, 2020
type here...
Market

DA Davidson lifts Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Annabelle Farmer
0
0

Must read

Companies

For Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH], Citigroup sees a drop to $17. What next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Equitable Holdings Inc. loss -1.88% or -0.32 points to close at $16.72 with a heavy trading volume of 3653804 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

Morgan Stanley Downgrade The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. slipped around -4.44 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $169.94 at the close of the session, down...
Read more
Market

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] Stock trading around $7.29 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
ANGI Homeservices Inc. surged by $0.49 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.44 during the day while...
Read more
Market

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] is -0.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Zoetis Inc. surged by $3.86 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $132.242 during the day while it...
Read more

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ZG] closed the trading session at $48.19 on 05/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.67, while the highest price level was $48.8334. The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.36 percent and weekly performance of 10.68 percent. The stock has been moved at 44.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, ZG reached to a volume of 1339202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zillow Group Inc. [ZG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZG shares is $42.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.98.

ZG stock trade performance evaluation

Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.68. With this latest performance, ZG shares gained by 29.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.21 for Zillow Group Inc. [ZG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.09, while it was recorded at 43.51 for the last single week of trading, and 39.86 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [ZG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.00 and a Gross Margin at +45.53. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.13.

Return on Total Capital for ZG is now -4.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.15. Additionally, ZG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] managed to generate an average of -$58,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Zillow Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zillow Group Inc. [ZG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zillow Group Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 89.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZG.

Zillow Group Inc. [ZG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,323 million, or 98.70% of ZG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZG stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 15,522,353, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,805,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $206.27 million in ZG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $205.24 million in ZG stock with ownership of nearly 3.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zillow Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ZG] by around 4,425,195 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 2,105,268 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 47,593,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,124,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZG stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,970,047 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 821,979 shares during the same period.

Previous articleViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] stock Initiated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $20
Next articleRegions Financial Corporation [RF] Stock trading around $9.85 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Market

Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] Stock trading around $33.21 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Quanta Services Inc. closed the trading session at $33.21 on 05/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.025,...
Read more
Market

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Is Currently 3.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
American Airlines Group Inc. surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.80 during the day...
Read more
Market

Stifel slashes price target on Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
Noble Energy Inc. surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.38 during the day while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

ADT Inc. [ADT] Revenue clocked in at $5.13 billion, down -29.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
ADT Inc. gained 1.81% on the last trading session, reaching $5.63 price per share at the time. ADT Inc. represents 803.81 million in...
Read more
Market

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Is Currently 3.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
American Airlines Group Inc. surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.80 during the day...
Read more
Industry

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] moved up 0.65: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Flowers Foods Inc. traded at a high on 05/07/20, posting a 0.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.53. The...
Read more
Finance

why US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.50

Caleb Clifford - 0
US Foods Holding Corp. price surged by 3.28 percent to reach at $0.6. A sum of 3271380 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Companies

American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] Stock trading around $31.09 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
American Campus Communities Inc. gained 1.77% or 0.54 points to close at $31.09 with a heavy trading volume of 3233569 shares. It opened...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

ADT Inc. [ADT] Revenue clocked in at $5.13 billion, down -29.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
ADT Inc. gained 1.81% on the last trading session, reaching $5.63 price per share at the time. ADT Inc. represents 803.81 million in...
Read more
Market

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Is Currently 3.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
American Airlines Group Inc. surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.80 during the day...
Read more

Popular Category