Credit Suisse lifts Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] traded at a low on 05/07/20, posting a -1.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.51. The results of the trading session contributed to over 40974630 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marathon Oil Corporation stands at 9.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.31%.

The market cap for MRO stock reached $4.85 billion, with 879.53 million shares outstanding and 782.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.87M shares, MRO reached a trading volume of 40974630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $7.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 1.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MRO stock performed recently?

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.97. With this latest performance, MRO shares gained by 49.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.09 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.76, while it was recorded at 5.59 for the last single week of trading, and 10.40 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Oil Corporation posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 342.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to -7.06%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

There are presently around $3,811 million, or 87.40% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,282,334, which is approximately 0.666% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,076,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $521.23 million in MRO stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $372.15 million in MRO stock with ownership of nearly 18.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

283 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 59,946,753 shares. Additionally, 313 investors decreased positions by around 45,407,162 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 575,229,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 680,582,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,360,392 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 11,389,365 shares during the same period.