Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. [CCOI] moved down -8.35: Why It’s Important

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CCOI] slipped around -7.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $78.44 at the close of the session, down -8.35%. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. stock is now 19.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCOI Stock saw the intraday high of $87.58 and lowest of $78.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 92.96, which means current price is +21.12% above from all time high which was touched on 04/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 469.19K shares, CCOI reached a trading volume of 1079004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. [CCOI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCOI shares is $72.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCOI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $52 to $84. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Sell rating on CCOI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. is set at 4.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.92.

How has CCOI stock performed recently?

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. [CCOI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.43. With this latest performance, CCOI shares dropped by -6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.56 for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. [CCOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.15, while it was recorded at 82.84 for the last single week of trading, and 68.08 for the last 200 days.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. [CCOI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. [CCOI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.16 and a Gross Margin at +45.06. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.87.

Return on Total Capital for CCOI is now 13.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.12. Additionally, CCOI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 113.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. [CCOI] managed to generate an average of $35,699 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings analysis for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. [CCOI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. go to 28.72%.

Insider trade positions for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. [CCOI]

There are presently around $3,517 million, or 88.20% of CCOI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCOI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,591,509, which is approximately -4.257% of the company’s market cap and around 10.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,710,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $403.17 million in CCOI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $307.13 million in CCOI stock with ownership of nearly -0.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

152 institutional holders increased their position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CCOI] by around 3,901,319 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 3,170,901 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 34,024,820 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,097,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCOI stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,909,600 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 394,950 shares during the same period.