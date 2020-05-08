Citigroup Downgrade Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] closed the trading session at $34.77 on 05/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.90, while the highest price level was $35.86. The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.08 percent and weekly performance of -1.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, LNC reached to a volume of 3535744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $38.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $70 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $36, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on LNC stock. On January 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LNC shares from 72 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.15.

LNC stock trade performance evaluation

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, LNC shares gained by 18.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.76 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.52, while it was recorded at 32.47 for the last single week of trading, and 51.36 for the last 200 days.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.90. Lincoln National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.14.

Return on Total Capital for LNC is now 5.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.56. Additionally, LNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] managed to generate an average of $78,014 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lincoln National Corporation posted 2.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 9.88%.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,799 million, or 87.60% of LNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,564,815, which is approximately -1.364% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,027,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $449.46 million in LNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $282.65 million in LNC stock with ownership of nearly 1.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lincoln National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC] by around 14,851,182 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 18,566,925 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 127,036,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,454,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNC stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,566,097 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 5,113,487 shares during the same period.