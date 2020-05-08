Bruker Corporation [BRKR] is -21.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bruker Corporation [NASDAQ: BRKR] price surged by 4.85 percent to reach at $1.84. A sum of 1887260 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 970.34K shares. Bruker Corporation shares reached a high of $39.93 and dropped to a low of $36.62 until finishing in the latest session at $39.79.

The one-year BRKR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.1. The average equity rating for BRKR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bruker Corporation [BRKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRKR shares is $42.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for Bruker Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Bruker Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bruker Corporation is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRKR in the course of the last twelve months was 56.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

BRKR Stock Performance Analysis:

Bruker Corporation [BRKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, BRKR shares gained by 9.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.92 for Bruker Corporation [BRKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.84, while it was recorded at 37.70 for the last single week of trading, and 44.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bruker Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bruker Corporation [BRKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.15 and a Gross Margin at +48.34. Bruker Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.51.

Return on Total Capital for BRKR is now 20.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bruker Corporation [BRKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.14. Additionally, BRKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bruker Corporation [BRKR] managed to generate an average of $27,275 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Bruker Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

BRKR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bruker Corporation posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bruker Corporation go to 12.58%.

Bruker Corporation [BRKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,078 million, or 70.10% of BRKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRKR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 28,179,679, which is approximately -4.838% of the company’s market cap and around 24.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,599,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $629.96 million in BRKR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $419.38 million in BRKR stock with ownership of nearly 0.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bruker Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Bruker Corporation [NASDAQ:BRKR] by around 7,336,125 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 7,092,919 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 93,032,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,461,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRKR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 845,285 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 391,727 shares during the same period.