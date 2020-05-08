Saturday, May 9, 2020
type here...
Finance

BofA/Merrill slashes price target on ConocoPhillips [COP] – find out why.

By Brandon Evans
0
0

Must read

Companies

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] moved down -3.74: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.74% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Companies

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] Revenue clocked in at $1.19 billion, down -26.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
GoPro Inc. loss -1.23% on the last trading session, reaching $3.21 price per share at the time. GoPro Inc. represents 168.03 million in...
Read more
Market

The AES Corporation [AES] Is Currently -3.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
The AES Corporation closed the trading session at $12.12 on 05/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.07,...
Read more
Market

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] moved up 1.77: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Alphabet Inc. closed the trading session at $1369.28 on 05/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1,352.54, while...
Read more

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.77% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.76%. Over the last 12 months, COP stock dropped by -30.95%. The one-year ConocoPhillips stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.54. The average equity rating for COP stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $49.14 billion, with 1.16 billion shares outstanding and 1.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.02M shares, COP stock reached a trading volume of 9422177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $45.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $73 to $50, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on COP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

COP Stock Performance Analysis:

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 27.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.30 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.39, while it was recorded at 40.67 for the last single week of trading, and 52.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ConocoPhillips Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.70 and a Gross Margin at +26.36. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.17.

Return on Total Capital for COP is now 14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ConocoPhillips [COP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.24. Additionally, COP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ConocoPhillips [COP] managed to generate an average of $691,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

COP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ConocoPhillips posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to -1.63%.

ConocoPhillips [COP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,608 million, or 75.60% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,821,603, which is approximately -0.643% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,102,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.49 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.04 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly -0.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 641 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 66,988,677 shares. Additionally, 925 investors decreased positions by around 59,216,606 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 679,135,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 805,340,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,248,750 shares, while 266 institutional investors sold positions of 11,716,268 shares during the same period.

Previous articleIntercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] stock Upgrade by Berenberg analyst, price target now $106
Next articleExelon Corporation [EXC] Stock trading around $35.04 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Finance

why US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.50

Caleb Clifford - 0
US Foods Holding Corp. price surged by 3.28 percent to reach at $0.6. A sum of 3271380 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Comerica Incorporated [CMA] reaches 4.78B – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Comerica Incorporated stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.32% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Finance

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] Revenue clocked in at $6.22 billion, down -53.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Devon Energy Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.53% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

ADT Inc. [ADT] Revenue clocked in at $5.13 billion, down -29.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
ADT Inc. gained 1.81% on the last trading session, reaching $5.63 price per share at the time. ADT Inc. represents 803.81 million in...
Read more
Market

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Is Currently 3.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
American Airlines Group Inc. surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.80 during the day...
Read more
Industry

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] moved up 0.65: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Flowers Foods Inc. traded at a high on 05/07/20, posting a 0.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.53. The...
Read more
Finance

why US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.50

Caleb Clifford - 0
US Foods Holding Corp. price surged by 3.28 percent to reach at $0.6. A sum of 3271380 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Companies

American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] Stock trading around $31.09 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
American Campus Communities Inc. gained 1.77% or 0.54 points to close at $31.09 with a heavy trading volume of 3233569 shares. It opened...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

ADT Inc. [ADT] Revenue clocked in at $5.13 billion, down -29.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
ADT Inc. gained 1.81% on the last trading session, reaching $5.63 price per share at the time. ADT Inc. represents 803.81 million in...
Read more
Market

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Is Currently 3.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
American Airlines Group Inc. surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.80 during the day...
Read more

Popular Category