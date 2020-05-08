Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $48

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] traded at a high on 05/07/20, posting a 11.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $73.22. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1477278 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bill.com Holdings Inc. stands at 9.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.66%.

The market cap for BILL stock reached $5.60 billion, with 76.43 million shares outstanding and 68.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 878.43K shares, BILL reached a trading volume of 1477278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $50.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, First Analysis Sec raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 5.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.25.

How has BILL stock performed recently?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.33.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.70 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.90, while it was recorded at 62.44 for the last single week of trading.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.05 and a Gross Margin at +72.39. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

Return on Total Capital for BILL is now -7.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.40. Additionally, BILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] managed to generate an average of -$13,445 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. go to -14.40%.

Insider trade positions for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]

There are presently around $2,103 million, or 82.10% of BILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: AUGUST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT V, L.L.C. with ownership of 7,732,764, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; EMERGENCE GP PARTNERS, LLC, holding 4,946,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $325.94 million in BILL stocks shares; and NAPIER PARK GLOBAL CAPITAL (US) LP, currently with $313.23 million in BILL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

110 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 26,885,409 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 49,130 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 4,976,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,910,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,687,779 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 49,130 shares during the same period.