Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] fell -13.33% so far this year. What now?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ: ADP] price surged by 2.22 percent to reach at $3.21. A sum of 1847658 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.93M shares. Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares reached a high of $149.319 and dropped to a low of $146.67 until finishing in the latest session at $147.77.

The one-year ADP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.48. The average equity rating for ADP stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADP shares is $156.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Automatic Data Processing Inc. is set at 5.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADP in the course of the last twelve months was 45.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ADP Stock Performance Analysis:

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, ADP shares gained by 7.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.44 for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.44, while it was recorded at 144.61 for the last single week of trading, and 160.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Automatic Data Processing Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.20 and a Gross Margin at +46.70. Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.17.

Return on Total Capital for ADP is now 45.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.93. Additionally, ADP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] managed to generate an average of $39,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ADP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. posted 1.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. go to 12.20%.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $50,455 million, or 82.30% of ADP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,226,328, which is approximately -1.116% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,233,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.52 billion in ADP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.8 billion in ADP stock with ownership of nearly 1.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Automatic Data Processing Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 693 institutional holders increased their position in Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ:ADP] by around 18,823,263 shares. Additionally, 783 investors decreased positions by around 21,109,325 shares, while 282 investors held positions by with 309,092,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,024,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADP stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,247,630 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 2,798,343 shares during the same period.