Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] fell -35.35% so far this year. What now?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] traded at a high on 05/07/20, posting a 0.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.09. The results of the trading session contributed to over 15572552 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Annaly Capital Management Inc. stands at 4.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.63%.

The market cap for NLY stock reached $8.88 billion, with 1.46 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.48M shares, NLY reached a trading volume of 15572552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $7.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

How has NLY stock performed recently?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.56. With this latest performance, NLY shares gained by 36.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.38 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.39, while it was recorded at 6.13 for the last single week of trading, and 8.52 for the last 200 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -119.81 and a Gross Margin at +98.69. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.20.

Return on Total Capital for NLY is now -1.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 711.28. Additionally, NLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] managed to generate an average of -$11,691,162 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Earnings analysis for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -3.25%.

Insider trade positions for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

There are presently around $4,531 million, or 54.40% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 155,343,528, which is approximately -2.079% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 137,595,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $831.07 million in NLY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $288.29 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly 1.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 354 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 58,271,872 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 85,808,899 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 606,019,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 750,100,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,981,438 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 23,703,810 shares during the same period.