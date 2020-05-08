Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] Stock trading around $121.73 per share: What’s Next?

Ameriprise Financial Inc. [NYSE: AMP] closed the trading session at $121.73 on 05/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $115.42, while the highest price level was $130.63. The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.92 percent and weekly performance of 5.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, AMP reached to a volume of 2110495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMP shares is $136.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $149 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Ameriprise Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $145 to $202, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on AMP stock. On January 09, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AMP shares from 165 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ameriprise Financial Inc. is set at 8.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.13.

AMP stock trade performance evaluation

Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.91. With this latest performance, AMP shares gained by 17.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.73 for Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.43, while it was recorded at 112.81 for the last single week of trading, and 142.52 for the last 200 days.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.81 and a Gross Margin at +45.48. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.11.

Return on Total Capital for AMP is now 20.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.23. Additionally, AMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] managed to generate an average of $151,440 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ameriprise Financial Inc. posted 3.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.65/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ameriprise Financial Inc. go to 11.56%.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,382 million, or 88.30% of AMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,113,966, which is approximately -2.336% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,830,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in AMP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $632.67 million in AMP stock with ownership of nearly -1.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ameriprise Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 358 institutional holders increased their position in Ameriprise Financial Inc. [NYSE:AMP] by around 6,312,782 shares. Additionally, 392 investors decreased positions by around 11,547,091 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 88,232,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,092,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMP stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,432,953 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 792,487 shares during the same period.