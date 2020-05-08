American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] is -32.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [NYSE: AEL] closed the trading session at $20.21 on 05/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.51, while the highest price level was $20.40. The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.48 percent and weekly performance of -3.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 776.02K shares, AEL reached to a volume of 1690228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEL shares is $24.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $30 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stock. On December 06, 2017, analysts increased their price target for AEL shares from 26 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEL in the course of the last twelve months was 0.59.

AEL stock trade performance evaluation

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, AEL shares gained by 10.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.53 for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.25, while it was recorded at 19.20 for the last single week of trading, and 24.66 for the last 200 days.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.64. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.54.

Return on Total Capital for AEL is now 8.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.27. Additionally, AEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] managed to generate an average of $404,753 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company go to 10.00%.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,542 million, or 97.10% of AEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,190,115, which is approximately 4.17% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,606,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $188.8 million in AEL stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $134.91 million in AEL stock with ownership of nearly -0.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [NYSE:AEL] by around 6,687,411 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 5,766,881 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 74,180,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,634,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEL stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,222,684 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,448,382 shares during the same period.