American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Is Currently 3.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.80 during the day while it closed the day at $9.54. American Airlines Group Inc. stock has also loss -20.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAL stock has declined by -66.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -69.40% and lost -66.74% year-on date.

The market cap for AAL stock reached $4.55 billion, with 477.35 million shares outstanding and 417.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 59.09M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 61192099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $15.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $17 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10.

AAL stock trade performance evaluation

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.57. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.40 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.80, while it was recorded at 9.75 for the last single week of trading, and 24.30 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.10 and a Gross Margin at +24.96. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.68.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now 11.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.85. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of $12,610 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Airlines Group Inc. posted 1.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.79/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 4.43%.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,284 million, or 84.80% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 68,459,946, which is approximately -0.017% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,574,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $393.82 million in AAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $393.13 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly -2.746% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 31,974,731 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 32,396,150 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 290,637,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 355,008,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,274,754 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 8,652,740 shares during the same period.