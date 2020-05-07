Zix Corporation [ZIXI] Stock trading around $5.81 per share: What’s Next?

Zix Corporation [NASDAQ: ZIXI] price surged by 7.99 percent to reach at $0.43. A sum of 1128489 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.09M shares. Zix Corporation shares reached a high of $5.845 and dropped to a low of $5.33 until finishing in the latest session at $5.81.

The one-year ZIXI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.71. The average equity rating for ZIXI stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zix Corporation [ZIXI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIXI shares is $9.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIXI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Zix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Zix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZIXI stock. On February 27, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for ZIXI shares from 5.50 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zix Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIXI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIXI in the course of the last twelve months was 151.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

ZIXI Stock Performance Analysis:

Zix Corporation [ZIXI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.83. With this latest performance, ZIXI shares gained by 44.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.00 for Zix Corporation [ZIXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.43, while it was recorded at 5.44 for the last single week of trading, and 6.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zix Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zix Corporation [ZIXI] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.15 and a Gross Margin at +47.98. Zix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.45.

Return on Total Capital for ZIXI is now -4.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zix Corporation [ZIXI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.90. Additionally, ZIXI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 453.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zix Corporation [ZIXI] managed to generate an average of -$25,878 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Zix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

ZIXI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zix Corporation posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIXI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zix Corporation go to 20.00%.

Zix Corporation [ZIXI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $217 million, or 72.80% of ZIXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIXI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,059,823, which is approximately -5.808% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,135,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.87 million in ZIXI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $14.55 million in ZIXI stock with ownership of nearly -0.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Zix Corporation [NASDAQ:ZIXI] by around 6,906,973 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 7,171,250 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 26,325,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,403,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIXI stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,417,462 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,627,055 shares during the same period.