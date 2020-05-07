why Rayonier Inc. [RYN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.50

Rayonier Inc. [NYSE: RYN] traded at a high on 05/06/20, posting a 2.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.17. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1011521 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rayonier Inc. stands at 5.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.02%.

The market cap for RYN stock reached $3.24 billion, with 134.13 million shares outstanding and 128.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 860.09K shares, RYN reached a trading volume of 1011521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rayonier Inc. [RYN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYN shares is $28.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Rayonier Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Rayonier Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rayonier Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for RYN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for RYN in the course of the last twelve months was 395.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has RYN stock performed recently?

Rayonier Inc. [RYN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.25. With this latest performance, RYN shares gained by 4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.76 for Rayonier Inc. [RYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.61, while it was recorded at 23.66 for the last single week of trading, and 28.00 for the last 200 days.

Rayonier Inc. [RYN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rayonier Inc. [RYN] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.88 and a Gross Margin at +21.23. Rayonier Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.34.

Return on Total Capital for RYN is now 2.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rayonier Inc. [RYN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.25. Additionally, RYN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rayonier Inc. [RYN] managed to generate an average of $167,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Rayonier Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Rayonier Inc. [RYN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rayonier Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rayonier Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Rayonier Inc. [RYN]

There are presently around $2,722 million, or 90.90% of RYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RYN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 20,222,849, which is approximately 8.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,196,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $454.18 million in RYN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $293.49 million in RYN stock with ownership of nearly -3.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rayonier Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Rayonier Inc. [NYSE:RYN] by around 4,965,288 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 4,592,464 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 105,476,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,033,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RYN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 724,529 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,322,365 shares during the same period.