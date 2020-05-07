Friday, May 8, 2020
Industry

why Fastenal Company [FAST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.17

By Brandon Evans
Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] closed the trading session at $37.85 on 05/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.02, while the highest price level was $38.05. The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.44 percent and weekly performance of 3.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.85M shares, FAST reached to a volume of 5277161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fastenal Company [FAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $36.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Fastenal Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $40, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on FAST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAST in the course of the last twelve months was 185.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

FAST stock trade performance evaluation

Fastenal Company [FAST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, FAST shares gained by 17.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.79 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.63, while it was recorded at 36.45 for the last single week of trading, and 34.27 for the last 200 days.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Company [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.80 and a Gross Margin at +47.16. Fastenal Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.83.

Return on Total Capital for FAST is now 34.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fastenal Company [FAST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.16. Additionally, FAST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fastenal Company [FAST] managed to generate an average of $36,035 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.50.Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fastenal Company [FAST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fastenal Company posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 19.00%.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,567 million, or 85.30% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,417,776, which is approximately 1.074% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,116,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in FAST stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $1.18 billion in FAST stock with ownership of nearly -0.244% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastenal Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST] by around 27,791,788 shares. Additionally, 390 investors decreased positions by around 35,683,321 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 416,097,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 479,572,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAST stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,098,910 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,675,015 shares during the same period.

