why Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.63

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AXNX] surged by $1.73 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $36.72 during the day while it closed the day at $35.01. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 3.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AXNX stock has inclined by 20.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 43.66% and gained 26.34% year-on date.

The market cap for AXNX stock reached $1.25 billion, with 35.69 million shares outstanding and 24.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 653.30K shares, AXNX reached a trading volume of 1424041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXNX shares is $43.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on AXNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 90.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.15.

AXNX stock trade performance evaluation

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.70. With this latest performance, AXNX shares gained by 39.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.98 for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.01, while it was recorded at 32.62 for the last single week of trading, and 28.83 for the last 200 days.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -597.68 and a Gross Margin at +53.04. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -578.40.

Return on Total Capital for AXNX is now -44.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.87. Additionally, AXNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] managed to generate an average of -$264,685 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.30 and a Current Ratio set at 17.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXNX.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $686 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXNX stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,935,138, which is approximately 666.27% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 1,591,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.97 million in AXNX stocks shares; and REDMILE GROUP, LLC, currently with $50.98 million in AXNX stock with ownership of nearly 89.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AXNX] by around 10,477,205 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 974,737 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 9,174,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,626,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXNX stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,835,834 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 434,595 shares during the same period.