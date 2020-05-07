Thursday, May 7, 2020
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] Is Currently -1.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] plunged by -$0.82 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $42.31 during the day while it closed the day at $41.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock has also loss -9.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WBA stock has declined by -22.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.93% and lost -30.12% year-on date.

The market cap for WBA stock reached $37.56 billion, with 911.54 million shares outstanding and 682.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.70M shares, WBA reached a trading volume of 6187093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $47.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $51 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $61, while Wells Fargo kept a Market Perform rating on WBA stock. On October 30, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for WBA shares from 60 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

WBA stock trade performance evaluation

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.17. With this latest performance, WBA shares dropped by -3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.86 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.91, while it was recorded at 42.12 for the last single week of trading, and 52.58 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.75 and a Gross Margin at +20.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.91.

Return on Total Capital for WBA is now 12.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.25. Additionally, WBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] managed to generate an average of $11,643 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.02.Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. posted 1.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.43/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 2.01%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,846 million, or 61.30% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,451,219, which is approximately 0.465% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,290,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.96 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly 0.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

550 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 23,876,026 shares. Additionally, 702 investors decreased positions by around 52,291,084 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 443,723,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 519,890,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,490,519 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 8,246,553 shares during the same period.

