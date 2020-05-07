Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] is -30.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vulcan Materials Company [NYSE: VMC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.15% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.01%. Over the last 12 months, VMC stock dropped by -22.71%. The one-year Vulcan Materials Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.8. The average equity rating for VMC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.57 billion, with 135.30 million shares outstanding and 131.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, VMC stock reached a trading volume of 1748790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vulcan Materials Company [VMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMC shares is $125.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Vulcan Materials Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Vulcan Materials Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $177 to $150, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on VMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vulcan Materials Company is set at 6.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMC in the course of the last twelve months was 31.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

VMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.01. With this latest performance, VMC shares dropped by -2.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.68 for Vulcan Materials Company [VMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.98, while it was recorded at 108.75 for the last single week of trading, and 133.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vulcan Materials Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.96 and a Gross Margin at +25.48. Vulcan Materials Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.63.

Return on Total Capital for VMC is now 10.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.96. Additionally, VMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] managed to generate an average of $71,005 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Vulcan Materials Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

VMC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vulcan Materials Company posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vulcan Materials Company go to 15.05%.

Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,876 million, or 95.20% of VMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,842,330, which is approximately 0.861% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 11,153,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in VMC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $940.98 million in VMC stock with ownership of nearly -1.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vulcan Materials Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Vulcan Materials Company [NYSE:VMC] by around 8,017,489 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 10,721,190 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 100,443,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,182,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMC stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,132,994 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,211,637 shares during the same period.