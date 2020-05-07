Verastem Inc. [VSTM] Revenue clocked in at $17.50 million, up 38.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] closed the trading session at $1.85 on 05/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.82, while the highest price level was $1.94. The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.06 percent and weekly performance of 2.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 71.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, VSTM reached to a volume of 7630693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verastem Inc. [VSTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSTM shares is $4.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Verastem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Verastem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VSTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verastem Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

VSTM stock trade performance evaluation

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.21. With this latest performance, VSTM shares dropped by -30.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.75 for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5876, while it was recorded at 1.8560 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7041 for the last 200 days.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verastem Inc. [VSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -758.14 and a Gross Margin at +81.46. Verastem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -854.77.

Return on Total Capital for VSTM is now -73.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -226.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,498.91. Additionally, VSTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,493.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] managed to generate an average of -$1,105,252 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Verastem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verastem Inc. [VSTM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verastem Inc. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verastem Inc. go to 1.74%.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29 million, or 28.30% of VSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTM stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 6,328,994, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,862,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.35 million in VSTM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.13 million in VSTM stock with ownership of nearly -8.494% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verastem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ:VSTM] by around 670,502 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 6,018,773 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 8,742,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,432,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTM stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 360,151 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 4,994,451 shares during the same period.