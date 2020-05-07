Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] moved down -1.23: Why It’s Important

Varonis Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VRNS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.23% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.04%. Over the last 12 months, VRNS stock dropped by -0.10%. The one-year Varonis Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.93. The average equity rating for VRNS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.32 billion, with 32.76 million shares outstanding and 30.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 390.56K shares, VRNS stock reached a trading volume of 1392958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRNS shares is $76.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRNS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Varonis Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Varonis Systems Inc. stock. On January 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VRNS shares from 81 to 97.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Varonis Systems Inc. is set at 4.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68.

VRNS Stock Performance Analysis:

Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, VRNS shares gained by 24.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.55 for Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.53, while it was recorded at 67.74 for the last single week of trading, and 71.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Varonis Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.89 and a Gross Margin at +86.17. Varonis Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.99.

Return on Total Capital for VRNS is now -55.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.98. Additionally, VRNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] managed to generate an average of -$50,041 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Varonis Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

VRNS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Varonis Systems Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Varonis Systems Inc. go to 48.80%.

Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,256 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRNS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,739,182, which is approximately -0.761% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,243,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.96 million in VRNS stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $145.99 million in VRNS stock with ownership of nearly 6.553% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Varonis Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Varonis Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:VRNS] by around 3,474,293 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 2,402,844 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 25,564,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,441,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRNS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,136,039 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 778,232 shares during the same period.