Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] Revenue clocked in at $48.10 million, up 146.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Vapotherm Inc. [NYSE: VAPO] price surged by 34.53 percent to reach at $7.7. A sum of 2244867 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 515.89K shares. Vapotherm Inc. shares reached a high of $30.82 and dropped to a low of $23.804 until finishing in the latest session at $30.00.

The one-year VAPO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -20.0. The average equity rating for VAPO stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VAPO shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VAPO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Vapotherm Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2018, representing the official price target for Vapotherm Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on VAPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vapotherm Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for VAPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39.

VAPO Stock Performance Analysis:

Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.22. With this latest performance, VAPO shares gained by 72.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 142.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VAPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.94 for Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.78, while it was recorded at 22.80 for the last single week of trading, and 12.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vapotherm Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -99.71 and a Gross Margin at +41.85. Vapotherm Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -106.14.

Return on Total Capital for VAPO is now -51.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.26. Additionally, VAPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] managed to generate an average of -$179,785 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Vapotherm Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

VAPO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vapotherm Inc. posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.78/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VAPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vapotherm Inc. go to 49.50%.

Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $289 million, or 89.90% of VAPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VAPO stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 1,743,767, which is approximately -1.173% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 1,287,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.7 million in VAPO stocks shares; and FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $25.58 million in VAPO stock with ownership of nearly 12.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vapotherm Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Vapotherm Inc. [NYSE:VAPO] by around 2,108,806 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,944,448 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 8,907,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,960,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VAPO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,828,785 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 603,065 shares during the same period.