Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] Revenue clocked in at $1.06 billion, down -20.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ: UNIT] closed the trading session at $6.53 on 05/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.435, while the highest price level was $6.75. The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.46 percent and weekly performance of -6.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, UNIT reached to a volume of 1086401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNIT shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNIT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Uniti Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Uniti Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $23, while Wells Fargo kept a Underperform rating on UNIT stock. On February 20, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for UNIT shares from 22 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uniti Group Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNIT in the course of the last twelve months was 10.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

UNIT stock trade performance evaluation

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.58. With this latest performance, UNIT shares gained by 15.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.56 for Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.78, while it was recorded at 6.72 for the last single week of trading, and 7.47 for the last 200 days.

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.55 and a Gross Margin at +48.09. Uniti Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.92.

Return on Total Capital for UNIT is now 0.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.29. Additionally, UNIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 143.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 103.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] managed to generate an average of $11,160 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Uniti Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uniti Group Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uniti Group Inc. go to 8.60%.

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,129 million, or 89.60% of UNIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNIT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,739,143, which is approximately -1.652% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,541,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $189.23 million in UNIT stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $88.06 million in UNIT stock with ownership of nearly 156.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uniti Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ:UNIT] by around 24,078,951 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 21,789,722 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 124,386,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,255,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNIT stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,582,539 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 9,198,881 shares during the same period.