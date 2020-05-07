SunTrust lifts Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CNST] jumped around 4.93 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $44.90 at the close of the session, up 12.33%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -4.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNST Stock saw the intraday high of $46.24 and lowest of $38.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 59.49, which means current price is +143.53% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 346.36K shares, CNST reached a trading volume of 1142319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNST shares is $49.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNST stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $42, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on CNST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 3.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.12.

How has CNST stock performed recently?

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.19. With this latest performance, CNST shares gained by 43.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 217.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 246.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.39 for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.04, while it was recorded at 38.93 for the last single week of trading, and 26.32 for the last 200 days.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CNST is now -35.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.13. Additionally, CNST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST] managed to generate an average of -$807,075 per employee.Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.00 and a Current Ratio set at 17.00.

Earnings analysis for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.8/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNST.

Insider trade positions for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST]

There are presently around $1,595 million, or 97.00% of CNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNST stocks are: SVENNILSON PETER with ownership of 6,009,702, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.70% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,650,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.89 million in CNST stocks shares; and TRV GP, LLC, currently with $121.27 million in CNST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CNST] by around 21,326,704 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,794,694 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 16,773,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,895,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNST stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,359,759 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,100,893 shares during the same period.