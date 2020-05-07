Friday, May 8, 2020
Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK] Stock trading around $9.91 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: SSPK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.10%.

The market cap for the stock reached $247.75 million, with 25.00 million shares outstanding and 1.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 154.40K shares, SSPK stock reached a trading volume of 1126706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.07

SSPK Stock Performance Analysis:

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.26 for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.88, while it was recorded at 9.91 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK] managed to generate an average of $539,386 per employee.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK] Insider Position Details

26 institutional holders increased their position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:SSPK] by around 12,184,674 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 122,090 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 843,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,150,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSPK stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,184,674 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

