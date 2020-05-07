Sempra Energy [SRE] fell -19.45% so far this year. What now?

Sempra Energy [NYSE: SRE] price plunged by -1.77 percent to reach at -$2.2. A sum of 1238818 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.20M shares. Sempra Energy shares reached a high of $124.84 and dropped to a low of $121.48 until finishing in the latest session at $122.02.

The one-year SRE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.03. The average equity rating for SRE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sempra Energy [SRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRE shares is $141.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sempra Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Sempra Energy stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $167, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on SRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sempra Energy is set at 5.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for SRE in the course of the last twelve months was 31.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

SRE Stock Performance Analysis:

Sempra Energy [SRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.83. With this latest performance, SRE shares gained by 7.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.66 for Sempra Energy [SRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.94, while it was recorded at 122.83 for the last single week of trading, and 140.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sempra Energy Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sempra Energy [SRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.39 and a Gross Margin at +29.98. Sempra Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.98.

Return on Total Capital for SRE is now 5.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sempra Energy [SRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.90. Additionally, SRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sempra Energy [SRE] managed to generate an average of $131,362 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Sempra Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

SRE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sempra Energy posted 1.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.68/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sempra Energy go to 4.20%.

Sempra Energy [SRE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,267 million, or 87.50% of SRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 29,230,847, which is approximately -6.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,253,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.01 billion in SRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.76 billion in SRE stock with ownership of nearly -2.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sempra Energy stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 405 institutional holders increased their position in Sempra Energy [NYSE:SRE] by around 14,292,132 shares. Additionally, 349 investors decreased positions by around 19,538,812 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 217,879,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,710,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRE stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,168,693 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 5,726,303 shares during the same period.