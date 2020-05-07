Redfin Corporation [RDFN] stock Downgrade by Stephens analyst, price target now $19

Redfin Corporation [NASDAQ: RDFN] jumped around 1.31 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $21.50 at the close of the session, up 6.49%. Redfin Corporation stock is now 1.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RDFN Stock saw the intraday high of $21.7782 and lowest of $20.2752 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.77, which means current price is +123.26% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, RDFN reached a trading volume of 1586452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Redfin Corporation [RDFN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDFN shares is $22.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDFN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Redfin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Redfin Corporation stock. On December 10, 2019, analysts increased their price target for RDFN shares from 18.50 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redfin Corporation is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDFN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83.

How has RDFN stock performed recently?

Redfin Corporation [RDFN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, RDFN shares gained by 31.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDFN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.58 for Redfin Corporation [RDFN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.14, while it was recorded at 20.39 for the last single week of trading, and 19.93 for the last 200 days.

Redfin Corporation [RDFN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redfin Corporation [RDFN] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.31 and a Gross Margin at +18.48. Redfin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.36.

Return on Total Capital for RDFN is now -16.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Redfin Corporation [RDFN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.39. Additionally, RDFN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Redfin Corporation [RDFN] managed to generate an average of -$23,928 per employee.Redfin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings analysis for Redfin Corporation [RDFN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Redfin Corporation posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.74/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDFN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Redfin Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Redfin Corporation [RDFN]

There are presently around $1,741 million, or 96.40% of RDFN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDFN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,207,904, which is approximately 1.548% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 8,001,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.56 million in RDFN stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $158.72 million in RDFN stock with ownership of nearly 12.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Redfin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Redfin Corporation [NASDAQ:RDFN] by around 13,482,153 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 12,071,974 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 60,675,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,229,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDFN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,989,137 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 6,815,100 shares during the same period.