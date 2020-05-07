RealPage Inc. [RP] stock Downgrade by DA Davidson analyst, price target now $66

RealPage Inc. [NASDAQ: RP] price plunged by -0.71 percent to reach at -$0.45. A sum of 1086998 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 850.23K shares. RealPage Inc. shares reached a high of $64.53 and dropped to a low of $62.44 until finishing in the latest session at $62.80.

The one-year RP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.31. The average equity rating for RP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on RealPage Inc. [RP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RP shares is $69.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for RealPage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $60 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2020, representing the official price target for RealPage Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on RP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RealPage Inc. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for RP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for RP in the course of the last twelve months was 23.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

RP Stock Performance Analysis:

RealPage Inc. [RP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, RP shares gained by 17.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.16 for RealPage Inc. [RP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.58, while it was recorded at 63.02 for the last single week of trading, and 58.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RealPage Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RealPage Inc. [RP] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.12 and a Gross Margin at +51.08. RealPage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.89.

Return on Total Capital for RP is now 4.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RealPage Inc. [RP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.02. Additionally, RP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RealPage Inc. [RP] managed to generate an average of $8,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.RealPage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

RP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RealPage Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RealPage Inc. go to 24.11%.

RealPage Inc. [RP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,553 million, or 91.50% of RP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9,380,094, which is approximately 0.438% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,312,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $462.49 million in RP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $317.8 million in RP stock with ownership of nearly -0.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RealPage Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in RealPage Inc. [NASDAQ:RP] by around 8,683,192 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 9,381,564 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 69,735,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,800,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RP stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,783,804 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,531,801 shares during the same period.