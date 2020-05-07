RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Catasys Inc. [CATS] – find out why.

Catasys Inc. [NASDAQ: CATS] slipped around -0.67 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $23.53 at the close of the session, down -2.77%. Catasys Inc. stock is now 44.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CATS Stock saw the intraday high of $25.433 and lowest of $21.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.55, which means current price is +175.20% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 307.45K shares, CATS reached a trading volume of 1459291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Catasys Inc. [CATS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CATS shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CATS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Catasys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Catasys Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catasys Inc. is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CATS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.49.

How has CATS stock performed recently?

Catasys Inc. [CATS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.58. With this latest performance, CATS shares gained by 28.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CATS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.09 for Catasys Inc. [CATS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.05, while it was recorded at 26.10 for the last single week of trading, and 16.74 for the last 200 days.

Catasys Inc. [CATS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catasys Inc. [CATS] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.03 and a Gross Margin at +41.85. Catasys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.11.

Return on Total Capital for CATS is now -455.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -620.98. Additionally, CATS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 332.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 143.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catasys Inc. [CATS] managed to generate an average of -$64,959 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.33.Catasys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Catasys Inc. [CATS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catasys Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CATS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catasys Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Catasys Inc. [CATS]

There are presently around $78 million, or 20.20% of CATS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CATS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 491,011, which is approximately 1.295% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 420,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.16 million in CATS stocks shares; and WINNING POINTS ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $6.76 million in CATS stock with ownership of nearly 0.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catasys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Catasys Inc. [NASDAQ:CATS] by around 181,582 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 209,413 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,841,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,232,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CATS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,157 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 149,968 shares during the same period.