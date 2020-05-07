Raymond James Downgrade Service Corporation International [SCI]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Service Corporation International [NYSE: SCI] closed the trading session at $37.19 on 05/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.92, while the highest price level was $37.75. The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.20 percent and weekly performance of -5.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, SCI reached to a volume of 1637649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Service Corporation International [SCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCI shares is $45.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Service Corporation International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2016, representing the official price target for Service Corporation International stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Service Corporation International is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCI in the course of the last twelve months was 27.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SCI stock trade performance evaluation

Service Corporation International [SCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.30. With this latest performance, SCI shares dropped by -0.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.39 for Service Corporation International [SCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.74, while it was recorded at 36.66 for the last single week of trading, and 45.06 for the last 200 days.

Service Corporation International [SCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Service Corporation International [SCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.81 and a Gross Margin at +23.54. Service Corporation International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.44.

Return on Total Capital for SCI is now 11.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Service Corporation International [SCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.77. Additionally, SCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 195.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Service Corporation International [SCI] managed to generate an average of $15,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Service Corporation International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Service Corporation International [SCI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Service Corporation International posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Service Corporation International go to 9.75%.

Service Corporation International [SCI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,012 million, or 93.10% of SCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,440,403, which is approximately 1.487% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,992,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $595.89 million in SCI stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $417.43 million in SCI stock with ownership of nearly -3.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Service Corporation International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Service Corporation International [NYSE:SCI] by around 6,976,383 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 9,099,233 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 145,269,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,345,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCI stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 691,505 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,423,277 shares during the same period.