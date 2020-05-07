NovoCure Limited [NVCR] is -23.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NovoCure Limited [NASDAQ: NVCR] price surged by 0.97 percent to reach at $0.62. A sum of 1041897 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 980.62K shares. NovoCure Limited shares reached a high of $66.72 and dropped to a low of $63.1234 until finishing in the latest session at $64.77.

The one-year NVCR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.73. The average equity rating for NVCR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NovoCure Limited [NVCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVCR shares is $82.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for NovoCure Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for NovoCure Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $90, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on NVCR stock. On January 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NVCR shares from 84 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovoCure Limited is set at 4.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVCR in the course of the last twelve months was 350.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

NVCR Stock Performance Analysis:

NovoCure Limited [NVCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.93. With this latest performance, NVCR shares dropped by -6.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.10 for NovoCure Limited [NVCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.17, while it was recorded at 63.32 for the last single week of trading, and 79.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NovoCure Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NovoCure Limited [NVCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.17 and a Gross Margin at +74.87. NovoCure Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.06.

Return on Total Capital for NVCR is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NovoCure Limited [NVCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.23. Additionally, NVCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NovoCure Limited [NVCR] managed to generate an average of -$9,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.NovoCure Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

NVCR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NovoCure Limited posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVCR.

NovoCure Limited [NVCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,450 million, or 70.80% of NVCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVCR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,179,429, which is approximately 2.305% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 8,008,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $513.78 million in NVCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $465.3 million in NVCR stock with ownership of nearly 4.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NovoCure Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in NovoCure Limited [NASDAQ:NVCR] by around 6,404,922 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 4,148,677 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 58,809,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,363,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVCR stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,893,384 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 479,859 shares during the same period.