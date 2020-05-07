NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $23

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] loss -0.05% on the last trading session, reaching $21.52 price per share at the time. NortonLifeLock Inc. represents 612.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.17 billion with the latest information. NLOK stock price has been found in the range of $21.24 to $21.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.52M shares, NLOK reached a trading volume of 5043065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $19.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2020, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLOK in the course of the last twelve months was 12.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for NLOK stock

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, NLOK shares gained by 13.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.94 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.08, while it was recorded at 21.26 for the last single week of trading, and 22.70 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.19 and a Gross Margin at +73.43. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.34.

Return on Total Capital for NLOK is now 6.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.59. Additionally, NLOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] managed to generate an average of $1,345 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -59.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

There are presently around $12,132 million, or 96.40% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 65,370,857, which is approximately 38.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 64,285,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $972.52 million in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly 8.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 124,065,723 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 91,031,172 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 348,408,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 563,505,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,798,649 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 11,446,166 shares during the same period.