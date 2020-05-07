Northland Capital slashes price target on Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] – find out why.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NYSE: PANW] gained 1.52% on the last trading session, reaching $201.23 price per share at the time. Palo Alto Networks Inc. represents 100.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.25 billion with the latest information. PANW stock price has been found in the range of $200.55 to $204.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, PANW reached a trading volume of 1383513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $212.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $220 to $225, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on PANW stock. On April 01, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PANW shares from 250 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 6.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 22.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for PANW stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 17.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.85 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.80, while it was recorded at 196.49 for the last single week of trading, and 212.63 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.62 and a Gross Margin at +72.12. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.82.

Return on Total Capital for PANW is now -1.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.15. Additionally, PANW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] managed to generate an average of -$11,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. posted 1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 9.97%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

There are presently around $15,579 million, or 81.50% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,811,876, which is approximately 2.577% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,843,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in PANW stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.12 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly -3.175% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palo Alto Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 391 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NYSE:PANW] by around 8,883,311 shares. Additionally, 368 investors decreased positions by around 8,765,175 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 60,950,157 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,598,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,976,702 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 3,366,243 shares during the same period.