Northland Capital lifts The Meet Group Inc. [MEET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Meet Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MEET] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.215 during the day while it closed the day at $6.18. The Meet Group Inc. stock has also gained 0.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MEET stock has inclined by 10.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.53% and gained 23.35% year-on date.

The market cap for MEET stock reached $438.97 million, with 71.03 million shares outstanding and 65.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, MEET reached a trading volume of 1395548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Meet Group Inc. [MEET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MEET shares is $6.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MEET stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for The Meet Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2019, representing the official price target for The Meet Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on MEET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Meet Group Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for MEET in the course of the last twelve months was 12.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

MEET stock trade performance evaluation

The Meet Group Inc. [MEET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, MEET shares gained by 3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.08 for The Meet Group Inc. [MEET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.87, while it was recorded at 6.19 for the last single week of trading, and 4.88 for the last 200 days.

The Meet Group Inc. [MEET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Meet Group Inc. [MEET] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.45 and a Gross Margin at +35.02. The Meet Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.35.

Return on Total Capital for MEET is now 7.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Meet Group Inc. [MEET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.81. Additionally, MEET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Meet Group Inc. [MEET] managed to generate an average of $34,345 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.The Meet Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Meet Group Inc. [MEET] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Meet Group Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Meet Group Inc. go to 28.00%.

The Meet Group Inc. [MEET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $324 million, or 68.70% of MEET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MEET stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 12,032,344, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 5,825,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.06 million in MEET stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $28.56 million in MEET stock with ownership of nearly -8.8% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Meet Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in The Meet Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MEET] by around 7,884,050 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 4,314,420 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 40,094,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,292,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MEET stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,983,327 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 567,601 shares during the same period.