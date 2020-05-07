Medifast Inc. [MED] is -20.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Medifast Inc. [NYSE: MED] traded at a high on 05/06/20, posting a 15.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $87.10. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1020874 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Medifast Inc. stands at 6.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.14%.

The market cap for MED stock reached $1.06 billion, with 12.20 million shares outstanding and 11.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 306.53K shares, MED reached a trading volume of 1020874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medifast Inc. [MED]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MED shares is $77.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MED stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Medifast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Medifast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on MED stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medifast Inc. is set at 5.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for MED in the course of the last twelve months was 27.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MED stock performed recently?

Medifast Inc. [MED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.25. With this latest performance, MED shares gained by 36.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.06 for Medifast Inc. [MED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.08, while it was recorded at 77.02 for the last single week of trading, and 93.44 for the last 200 days.

Medifast Inc. [MED]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medifast Inc. [MED] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.76 and a Gross Margin at +75.22. Medifast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.92.

Return on Total Capital for MED is now 80.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 69.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medifast Inc. [MED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.97. Additionally, MED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medifast Inc. [MED] managed to generate an average of $141,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 583.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.85.Medifast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Medifast Inc. [MED]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medifast Inc. posted 1.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.54/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medifast Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Medifast Inc. [MED]

There are presently around $999 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,654,952, which is approximately -3.603% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,355,607 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.12 million in MED stocks shares; and ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC, currently with $87.41 million in MED stock with ownership of nearly 126.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medifast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Medifast Inc. [NYSE:MED] by around 2,872,458 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 2,844,575 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 7,550,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,267,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MED stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 704,295 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,901,842 shares during the same period.