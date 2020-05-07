Maxim Group lifts Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APTO] gained 3.94% on the last trading session, reaching $7.39 price per share at the time. Aptose Biosciences Inc. represents 77.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $571.47 million with the latest information. APTO stock price has been found in the range of $6.70 to $7.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 996.97K shares, APTO reached a trading volume of 1127473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTO shares is $4.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $6 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on APTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptose Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.60 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

Trading performance analysis for APTO stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41. With this latest performance, APTO shares gained by 21.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 213.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 231.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.38 for Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.77, while it was recorded at 7.01 for the last single week of trading, and 4.46 for the last 200 days.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for APTO is now -49.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.63. Additionally, APTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] managed to generate an average of -$1,056,572 per employee.Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.80 and a Current Ratio set at 17.80.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aptose Biosciences Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]

There are presently around $218 million, or 35.10% of APTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTO stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,053,830, which is approximately 41.858% of the company’s market cap and around 20.40% of the total institutional ownership; CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,772,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.93 million in APTO stocks shares; and OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $29.04 million in APTO stock with ownership of nearly 467.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptose Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APTO] by around 19,668,946 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 3,200,791 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 7,730,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,600,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,297,242 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 109,646 shares during the same period.