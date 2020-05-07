Market cap of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] reaches 1.76B – now what?

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SAIL] gained 3.53% or 0.65 points to close at $19.04 with a heavy trading volume of 1127049 shares. It opened the trading session at $18.50, the shares rose to $19.26 and dropped to $18.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SAIL points out that the company has recorded -4.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -64.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, SAIL reached to a volume of 1127049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAIL shares is $23.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAIL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $17 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on SAIL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAIL in the course of the last twelve months was 40.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

Trading performance analysis for SAIL stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, SAIL shares gained by 33.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.88 for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.76, while it was recorded at 18.30 for the last single week of trading, and 21.38 for the last 200 days.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.92 and a Gross Margin at +75.60. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.95.

Return on Total Capital for SAIL is now -1.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.86. Additionally, SAIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] managed to generate an average of -$7,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]

There are presently around $1,644 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAIL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,970,448, which is approximately 1.911% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,322,492 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.27 million in SAIL stocks shares; and CONIFER MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $73.56 million in SAIL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SAIL] by around 15,084,906 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 10,338,094 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 63,957,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,380,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAIL stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,550,617 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,381,945 shares during the same period.